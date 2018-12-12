President Donald Trump shows H.R. 390, a bill that activates support for Christians and Yazidis targeted by ISIS, after signing it in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Total Credit Island: OK, so Trump’s plan to block immigrants based on their eligibility for public benefits is scary and confusing. But so is this less-visible proposal, according to Amy Traub—“a bizarre plan for officials to use immigrants’ personal credit information (credit reports and scores) as part of the assessment to qualify for a green card or visa.” … What?

What ails workers: A new documentary about Roger Ailes, Divide and Conquer, shows how the media tycoon used special technology to surveil workers down to their Facebook conversations. According to Josh Kaplan, this kind of technology is not only legal; it’s used by employers across the country, and it can uncover all sorts of sensitive information.

Radioland: From indie darlings like Lucy Dacus and Neko Case to Cardi B and Black Panther, music critic Carl Wilson runs down his best albums of the year and offers bonus “hear also” picks you’ll want to check out if you like what’s on his list.

The most delightful way: Mary Poppins Returns can’t possibly live up to its classic predecessor, but that’s just fine, Dana Stevens writes. It’s a blissful joy all its own, with a perfect cast, catchy new tunes, and a cameo from the OG Bert himself, Dick Van Dyke.

For fun: A Mueller-obsessed man writes to his neglected family.

Written from my desk,

Dawnthea