Trump Contradicts Outgoing Chief of Staff: “All Concrete Wall Was NEVER ABANDONED”

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens to President Donald Trump speak during a press conference following the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

As White House chief of staff John Kelly gets ready to leave his post, he got one last taste of what it’s like working for President Donald Trump. On Monday, the commander in chief said that his administration had not abandoned the concept of building a concrete all along the border. Although the commander in chief never actually mentions Kelly by name there is little doubt about who he is referring to in his tweet. “An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media,” Trump wrote. “Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides).”

An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media. Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides). Makes sense to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

The tweet came a day after the Los Angeles Times published an extensive exit interview with Kelly in which the outgoing chief of staff claimed the administration had long ago abandoned the idea of a concrete wall. In what may have really sparked Trump’s anger, Kelly seemed to suggest the wall wasn’t really all that important. During his brief tenure as head of Homeland Security in early 2017, Kelly went to talk to border agents and they made it clear the wall wouldn’t magically solve all their problems. “They said, ‘Well we need a physical barrier in certain places, we need technology across the board, and we need more people,’” Kelly said.

Trump contradicted his outgoing chief of staff a few hours after he tried out a new argument in favor of the border wall, comparing it to the “wall” that former President Obama built around his Washington, D.C. home. “President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security,” Trump wrote. “The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!” To make the comparison, Trump really had to go down the memory hole, considering TMZ first reported on the “wall” in 2017.

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

While the Obamas declined to comment, there is a hint in Michelle Obama’s boox Becoming that Trump may be part of the reason why they feel they need to be extra careful about security, points out NBC News. “What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington?” the former first lady wrote. “What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk.”