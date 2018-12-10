Not Being Able to Find a Chief of Staff Is Not Actually a Problem for Trump

Nick Ayers, then the chief of staff to Mike Pence, and then-National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster at the White House on Oct. 23, 2017. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The big development over the weekend at the White House was that Nick Ayers, who was previously Mike Pence’s chief of staff, has declined an offer to take over the same role for President Trump. (John Kelly is leaving the job at the end of the year.) Ayers’ decision is said to come as a surprise not just to POTUS but to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, key administration players who’d been pushing his candidacy internally.

The news that an upwardly mobile 36-year-old like Ayers had passed up a chance to be one of the most powerful people in the United States has, understandably, led to suggestions that Trump’s presidency—which is now threatened not just by Robert Mueller’s increasingly active prosecution team but by a Democratic House with subpoena power—is having a rats-jumping-off-the-sinking-ship moment. “As President Trump heads into the fight of his political life, the man he had hoped would help guide him through it has now turned him down,” wrote the Times. An expert source quoted in Politico suggested that candidates for the chief of staff job might be worried that they’d end up in jail. Even writers who generally treat forecasts of the imminent administration meltdown with appropriate skepticism, like FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver and the Atlantic’s McKay Coppins, are cautiously suggesting the situation right now at the White House might be uniquely precarious:

I sorta buy the narrative more than usual. Not that the degree of chaos is necessary higher in the past (there have been times when the WH has been juggling more stuff on its short-term agenda) but all of these describe chronic problems that aren't going away any time soon. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 9, 2018

Yeah I wrote in a follow-up tweet that the Dems taking the House, especially, makes this moment substantively different than all the other precarious moments of the Trump presidency. — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) December 9, 2018

It may well be true that Trump is in more danger than ever. (Silver and Coppins’ exchange took place after the Ayers news broke but covered a number of other recent developments as well.) But his inability to find a chief of staff, and Ayers’ rejection of the offer, are probably not evidence of that. That’s because becoming chief of staff is the worst possible job for someone who wants to ally him or herself politically with Trump and his brand of aggressive #MAGA ethnic-nationalist Republicanism.

The position, under Trump’s brand of management, has very little actual power. The president makes policy and personnel decisions whimsically, rather than through the COS-guided process typical of other presidencies, and he’s infamous for actively encouraging subordinates to undermine and backstab each other. By becoming chief of staff, for example, John Kelly—a hardline true believer who had a large part in creating Trump’s border policies—did not attain much influence over White House strategy but did somehow end up having to defend himself from internal accusations that he was soft on illegal immigration.

The job is, however, still high-profile enough that Trump will eventually turn you into a fall guy for problems of his own creation, then screw you over on your way out the door. It makes sense that Ayers wouldn’t want to sign up for this. But look what he’s doing instead (via Politico):

For now, Ayers is expected to return to America First Action, the pro-Trump super PAC he helped lead before taking the Pence job. The organization is expected to play a major role in the 2020 campaign, and Ayers enjoys close relationships with major GOP donors who are likely to be funding the super PAC.

America First’s job is to amplify the White House’s message in an electoral context; it’s so closely allied with Trump that one of its top executives, Brad Parscale, was selected as POTUS’s 2020 campaign manager. Ayers is still betting that his political future is best served by working with and for the president; what he seemingly realizes is that becoming chief of staff means an increased risk that you’ll be cast out of Trump’s circle, becoming an enemy to his other advisers and core supporters. Passing up the job but going to work for America First is an acknowledgment on Ayers’ part that, for all the president’s legal liabilities and role in the party’s loss of the House, there is no philosophy besides personality-cult #MAGAism that has currency within today’s GOP. (Incoming House Republican leader and California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, for instance, appeared on CNBC Monday to repeat Trump’s dismissive talking points about the campaign finance felony he’s been implicated in.) Trump may lose a lot of battles by being an erratic dumbass (and his chief of staff is the person who’s going to take the blame when that happens). But he hasn’t yet lost the war.