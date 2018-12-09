Trump Blasts James Comey Over Testimony: “All Lies!”

Former FBI Director James Comey talks to reporters following a closed House Judiciary Committee meeting to hear his testimony, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on December 7, 2018. ALEX EDELMAN/Getty Images

President Donald Trump started his Sunday with a little Twitter meltdown as he blasted former FBI Director James Comey, hours after a transcript of his closed-door testimony was released. The commander in chief specifically noted the “245 occasions” in which Comey “told House investigators he didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked.” The president’s conclusion? “All lies!”

On 245 occasions, former FBI Director James Comey told House investigators he didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked. Opened investigations on 4 Americans (not 2) - didn’t know who signed off and didn’t know Christopher Steele. All lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

Trump wasn’t done with one of his favorite Twitter targets and said a few minutes later that “Leakin’ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day.” The testimony he gave to lawmakers “was so untruthful!” the president added.

Leakin’ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day. His Friday testimony was so untruthful! This whole deal is a Rigged Fraud headed up by dishonest people who would do anything so that I could not become President. They are now exposed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

During his closed-door questioning, Comey told lawmakers that four Americans were initially the focus of the investigation that began in July 2016 into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. While Comey did not identify the Americans, he did say Trump was not one of them. “We opened investigations on four Americans to see if there was any connection between those four Americans and the Russian interference effort,” Comey said. Comey refused to give the names, noting that “the FBI and the Department of Justice have not confirmed the names of those folks publicly.”

The former FBI chief also told lawmakers that he and special counsel Robert Mueller are “not friends in any social sense,” contradicting Trump’s claim that the two are “Best Friends” in a tweet he sent out mere hours before Comey’s closed-door session.

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

The transcript released Saturday also revealed most of the Friday hearing had to do with investigations into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Shortly after the closed-door session, Comey took to Twitter to criticize the lawmakers, saying it “wasn’t a search for truth, but a desperate attempt to find anything that can be used to attack the institutions of justice investigating this president.”

Today wasn’t a search for truth, but a desperate attempt to find anything that can be used to attack the institutions of justice investigating this president. They came up empty today but will try again. In the long run, it'll make no difference because facts are stubborn things. — James Comey (@Comey) December 8, 2018