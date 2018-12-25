Trump Asks Kid if He Still Believes in Santa: “Because at Seven it’s Marginal, Right?”

President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on December 24, 2018. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Donald Trump apparently thinks seven is right around the age when kids should stop believing in Santa Claus. And he was not afraid to all but suggest Coleman should wise up to the truth when the seven-year-old called in to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Christmas Eve to track Santa’s journey across the globe.

“Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked Coleman. He listened for a bit and then added: “Because at seven it’s marginal, right?” He then listened for a bit longer before chuckling: “You just enjoy yourself.”

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 25, 2018

Trump and first lady Melania Trump took calls from children who wanted to know Santa’s location and called into NORAD that has been tracking Santa for decades with the help of almost 1,500 military personnel and volunteers. The tradition began in 1955 when a child called and asked to speak to Santa. Trump and Melania Trump gave NORAD a hand last year as well and on Twitter the first lady wrote that it “is becoming one of my favorite traditions!”

Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions! @Potus and I enjoyed working with @NORADSanta - #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/CYNkARbFaI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018

The clip of Trump asking Coleman if he still believed in Santa quickly went viral and led to all kinds of shocked responses. “It’s just too freaking fantastic that Trump spent his Christmas Eve calling seven year olds and telling them believing in Santa at their age is ‘marginal’,” Sen. Chris Murphy wrote on Twitter. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, meanwhile, compared Trump to Larry David.

It’s just too freaking fantastic that Trump spent his Christmas Eve calling seven year olds and telling them believing in Santa at their age is “marginal”. https://t.co/rcUi7ydtro — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 25, 2018

POTUS or Larry David? pic.twitter.com/ncuTMeWCOQ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 25, 2018