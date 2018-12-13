How it started: Sarah Gardiner is a former foreign service officer who was working at a U.S. Embassy when the Trump administration’s first travel ban went into effect. She saw firsthand how the ban affected immigrant families and notes how its normalization paved the way for escalation of the administration’s cruel policy.

It shouldn’t be this way: Faylita Hicks grew up in a low-income family and went on to pursue a master’s degree, believing it would provide job security and a way out. However, even after starting her own company, she found her financial situation precarious and was forced to work temporarily as a janitor at an Amazon warehouse. Why did this happen? Because the labor market is still stacked against black women.

That’s entertainment: In an otherwise grim year, film critic Dana Stevens found herself going back to the movies more often than usual, to rewatch and savor rich experiences that seemed so distant in real life. She lists her top 10 favorites of 2018, plus five honorable mentions.

Facebook, but for … : Kyle Mustain steps into the world of mutual masturbation (or the world of talking about it, anyway), analyzing one of the pastime’s largest online communities: BateWorld. Is mutual masturbation gay, or straight, or neither, or both? What does it say about male sexuality? BateWorld’s 87,000-plus members have something in common with the Beatles, at least.

For fun: When your dog is terrified of your hair dryer.

