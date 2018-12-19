Listen to John Judis:
Get More Good Fight Podcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to the Good Fight Podcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to John Judis about the case for nationalism, how to deal with immigration, and the right model of integration.
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.