The Good Fight Podcast

The Case for Nationalism

To beat back the populists, the left needs to contest the meaning of nationalism.

By

Listen to John Judis:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to John Judis about the case for nationalism, how to deal with immigration, and the right model of integration.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.

Immigration Podcasts Populism