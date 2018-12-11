Listen to The Gist:
On The Gist, the bottomless Pinocchio.
Americans are filled with anxiety in the pursuit of happiness, and social media isn’t making it any better. But how do we even define happy, and will changing our online habits actually change anything? Author Ruth Whippman, who wrote about the phenomenon in the recent New York Times piece, “Everything Is for Sale Now. Even Us.,” joins us to discuss.
In the Spiel, the Brexit vote.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.