Justice Ginsburg Already Working Again Two Days After Cancer Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a naturalization ceremony at the Rotunda of the National Archives December 14, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is living up to her fame as a tireless worker that won’t let anything—not even cancer—get in the way of doing what needs to get done. Two days after Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove two malignant growths in her left lung on Friday, she was already working again. A spokeswoman for the court, Kathy Arberg, said Sunday that Ginsburg had resumed work while still in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Ginsburg had already been treated for cancer two other times, first colorectal cancer in 1999 and then pancreatic cancer in 2009. These growths in her lungs were discovered last month when she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The Supreme Court is set to meet again on Jan. 7. Ginsburg has never missed arguments.

There is still no word when the/ 85-year-old will be able to return home but doctors say that recovery from this type of operation typically ranges from two to four days in the hospital. And there were already signs that her recovery was going smoothly. Shortly after the surgery friends had reported Ginsburg was sitting up in a chair and making phone calls.