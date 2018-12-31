No, There Is No Ten-Foot Wall Around the Obamas’ D.C. Home

A moving truck is seen outside the new home of President Barack Obama in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on January 18, 2017. PAUL J. RICHARDS/Getty Images

Try not to be too shocked about this, but turns out President Donald Trump may not have been the most faithful to the truth when he tried out his latest argument in favor of a border wall. On Sunday, Trump wrote on Twitter that former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama “built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound.” He said that the structure was “totally necessary for their safety and security,” adding that the United States “needs the same thing, slightly larger version!”

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

It turns out though that the Obamas don’t actually have a wall around their home in Washington, D.C. Two of Obamas’ neighbors talked to the Washington Post and said that while the home does have some security features that other homes in the area lack, the house itself can be seen from the street. “There’s a fence that goes along the front of the house, but it’s the same as the other neighbors have,” the neighbor said. “It’s tastefully done.”

When the Obamas purchased the nine-bedroom mansion for $8.1 million in 2017 they added security fencing in front o fthe home to fulfill the needs of the secret service. There is now a guard booth and fencing in the back of the house as well. But hardly a wall. “There is no 10-foot wall in the front, back or sides of the house—and no wall is going up,” another neighbor said.

It seems maybe Trump was relying on an old TMZ story from 2017 that said the Obamas were adding security features to their home and identified a structure that was being built as a “wall.”

President Obama Builds a Wall for Rental House (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/ntpuu8xeep — TMZ (@TMZ) January 6, 2017