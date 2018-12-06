To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz and John Dickerson discuss the legacy of George H.W. Bush, the power grab by Wisconsin Republicans with guest Dan Kaufman, and election fraud in North Carolina.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Paul Waldman for the Washington Post: “How George H.W. Bush Exploited Racism to Win the Oval Office”

• Leaders: Myth and Reality by Stanley McChrystal

• Ross Douthat for the New York Times: “Why We Miss the WASPs”

• The Hidden-Hand Presidency: Eisenhower as Leader by Fred I. Greenstein

• Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush by Jon Meacham

• Dan Kaufman for the New Yorker: “Did Scott Walker and Donald Trump Deal Away the Wisconsin Governor’s Race to Foxconn?”

• Antonia Blumberg for HuffPost: “North Carolina Republicans Try to Ensure They’ll Be in Charge of Future Elections”

• Eminent Victorians by Lytton Strachey

• Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do by Studs Terkel

• The poetry of Elizabeth Alexander

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: Rebecca Byerly for the New York Times: “The Woman Who Outruns the Men, 200 Miles at a Time”

• Emily: Monika Bauerlein and Clara Jeffery for Mother Jones: “It’s the End of News As We Know It (and Facebook Is Feeling Fine)”; Adam Satariano and Mike Isaac for the New York Times: “Facebook Used People’s Data to Favor Certain Partners and Punish Rivals, Documents Show”

• David: Ruby Mellen for the Washington Post: “Denmark Plans to Send Some Migrants to an Island Once Reserved for Experiments on Animals”

• Listener chatter from Mike_Stanis @TheycallmeMarty: The Opportunity Atlas, an interactive map showing which neighborhoods give children the best chance to rise out of poverty.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts tackle a conundrum to warm up for the Gabfest’s live Conundrum Show in New York City on Dec. 12, featuring guest Simon Doonan.

Tickets are still available!

