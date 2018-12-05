Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, a “tariff man” sing-along!

Then, Maria Konnikova is back for another round of “Is That Bullshit?” She and Mike discuss the cigar-shaped space object (known as ‘Oumuamua) picked up by astronomers last year. Was it an alien vehicle, or just another flying rock?

In the Spiel, Mike proudly backs the Slate stance: George H.W. Bush’s service dog probably wasn’t mourning him.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.