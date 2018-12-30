Retired 4-Star Gen, McChrystal Says He Wouldn’t Work for Immoral Trump

Stanley A. McChrystal, retired U.S. Army general and former commander of Joint Special Operations Command, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 6, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal did not mince words when it came time to talk about President Donald Trump in an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday, making it clear he won’t be joining the administration. “I don’t think he tells the truth,” McChrystal said of the commander in chief. When asked whether he seems Trump as “immoral,” McChrystal said yes: “I think he is.”

McChrystal said that if he were asked, he wouldn’t hesitate to reject a job in the Trump administration. “I think it’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it,” he said. “I’m very tolerant of people who make mistakes because I make so many of them—and I’ve been around leaders who’ve made mistakes … but through all of them, I almost never saw people trying to get it wrong. And I almost never saw people who were openly disingenuous on things.”

NEW: Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal says he wouldn't join the Trump administration.@MarthaRaddatz: "Do you think he's a liar?"



McChrystal: "I don't think he tells the truth."



Raddatz: "Is Trump immoral in your view?"



McChrystal: "I think he is." https://t.co/x96Qc6cru2 pic.twitter.com/mNeSEA6031 — ABC News (@ABC) December 30, 2018

McChrystal, who served as the head of all international forces in Afghanistan until he was ousted by President Obama in 2010 following an interview he gave to Rolling Stone in which he criticized the administration, called on anyone who would be willing to work for Trump to take some time for self-reflection. “I would ask them to look in the mirror and ask them if they can get comfortable enough with President Trump’s approach to governance, how he conducts himself, with his values and with his world view, to be truly loyal to him as a commander in chief and going forward,” he said.

Although McChrystal said he couldn’t tell Trump supporters “that they are wrong,” he also said they should examine their views and why they’re willing to support the president. “What I would ask every American to do is … stand in front of that mirror and say, ‘What are we about? Am I really willing to throw away or ignore some of the things that people do that are—are pretty unacceptable normally just because they accomplish certain other things that we might like?” McChrystal asked. “If we want to be governed by someone we wouldn’t do a business deal with because their—their background is so shady, if we’re willing to do that, then that’s in conflict with who I think we are. And so I think it’s necessary at those times to take a stand.”