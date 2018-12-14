Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Jeff Bezos is one rich man. That doesn’t make him (and Amazon) bad for New York City.

In the interview, First Man is as much about Neil Armstrong the man as it is about Neil Armstrong the astronaut. Instead of depicting him planting a U.S. flag on the moon, screenwriter Josh Singer had him pay tribute to his deceased daughter. That ruffled some feathers, and Singer tells us why he stands by it.

In the Spiel, unpacking the latest softball interview between Fox News and President Donald Trump.

