After Zinke Resignation, Industry Lobbyists Will Lead Country’s Top Two Environmental Agencies

The resignation of Ryan Zinke as head of the Interior Department is opening to way for a man who has long advocated for the industry he now regulates to take over the department, at least temporarily. And that means that the top two agencies that deal with the environment in the United States government will be run by men who were once paid by the industry they must now regulate, notes the Guardian. Zinke’s number two, David Bernhardt, will take over as secretary of the interior when he steps down at the end of the year. Although it’s a temporary appointment for now it could very well become permanent. After all, that’s what happened with Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, who will be nominated to maintain the post he has been holding as acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Bernhardt has long been seen as the man behind the scenes at Interior to run the president’s deregulation agenda. “Bernhardt has been running the policy show ever since he’s been there as deputy secretary,” Kathleen Sgamma, the president of the Western Energy Alliance, told the New York Times. Prior to his life in government, Berhardt was a lobbyist for the oil, gas, and water industries, all of which are subject to decisions from Interior.

Bernhardt’s vast experience with the industry he now regulates means he has “so many potential conflicts of interest he has to carry a small card listing them all,” the Washington Post pointed out in a profile last month. “This is the deep state,” said Jim Lyons, who served as deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management under Barack Obama. “He is the guy behind the curtain who’s manipulating everything, which he can do with his wealth of knowledge and experience.”

Although his deep knowledge of the ins and outs of Washington means that Bernhardt is unlikely to make an ethical lapses, many say his help for the industry is more than obvious. “It’s not so much who has he helped. It’s who hasn’t he helped in industry so far,” Bobby McEnaney, who works for the Natural Resources Defense Council, tells the Guardian. All of Berhnardt’s ties to the industry are already leading some environmentalists to say “they might prefer to see a distracted, scandal-plagued Zinke stay in the job,” notes Politico.