From Russia with hate: Two reports delivered to the Senate Intelligence Committee show how Kremlin-linked trolls preyed on American race issues and infiltrated social justice movements by creating memes and spreading disinformation on social media in the lead-up to and following the 2016 election. April Glaser reports on the findings, which include the revelation that Instagram and YouTube were far more effective tools in Russian propaganda campaigns than previously thought.

Old ghost yells at screen: The movie Aquaman, based on the DC Comics superhero, is deeply indebted to the influential work of horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. However, the film is also a clever counteraction to Lovecraft’s bigotry, featuring a mixed-race hero who tries to end a battle between nations that hate each other. It’s a story Lovecraft would have despised, and that’s a good thing, Keith Phipps writes.

Men of the woods: Christina Cauterucci takes a thorough look at holiday gift guides for men and their cartoonishly narrow views of masculinity: a universe where ice is shunned, whiskey stones and leather abound, and cleaning supplies are only useful if attachable to drills.

Maybe do read the comments? In 2016, Dr. Barron H. Lerner wrote a blog post that was accused of being insensitive toward overweight patients. Two years later, he’s learned from the criticism—and from a new book, Fat Nation, that “puts obesity in its proper historical and cultural context.” Instead of blaming individuals, he says, doctors must understand more about the societal factors that lead to weight gain.

For fun: About that UPS tweet.

