Halls of Fame Need Diversity, Too

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees are less progressive rock, more progressive politics.

Janet Jackson onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the interview, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame can quickly become incestuous, since past winners get to vote on future inductees. But this year’s 15 nominees break the mold of guitar-slinging dudes with long hair. Sure, Def Leppard is in the running, but so are LL Cool J, Janet Jackson, and Kraftwerk. Music critic Chris Molanphy has a vote, and he tells us what his ballot looks like. Molanphy is the host of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast and writes Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” column.

In the Spiel, Andrew Sullivan’s new religions.

