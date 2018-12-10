Plea bag: Special counsel Robert Mueller is strategically showing cooperating witnesses (and potential cooperating witnesses) like Mike Flynn and Michael Cohen that he can take better care of them than Trump can. Mary Shannon Little explains how the dogged prosecutor mastered the art of the plea deal.

Three strikes: Stung by major losses in November, House Republicans are trying one last time to do everything they can to discredit James Comey and the FBI investigations into Russian election interference. They grilled Comey for six hours on Friday and, once again, came up empty-handed, Will Saletan writes.

Bird is not the word: Why do people keep throwing electric scooters into bodies of water? It’s bad for the scooters, the scooter-makers, and the environment, writes April Glaser, but there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut path to fixing the problem.

Another year, another list: We’re nearing the end of 2018, which means it’s time for our esteemed critics to catch you up on all of the new cultural offerings well worth your time. Laura Miller rates the 10 best books of the year, noting that it was a particularly strong one for historical fiction, and Fred Kaplan gives his ranking of 2018’s best jazz albums and historical reissues, featuring a cameo from beloved country singer Lucinda Williams.

For fun: How the heck does that chicken in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs do math?

A species not known for mental flexibility,

Abby