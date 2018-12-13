Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, President Trump interrupted Nancy Pelosi because he interrupts everyone.

In the interview, the deputy executive director of U.N. Women, Åsa Regnér, knows how to bring more women into politics. Countries like Bolivia, Rwanda, and those in Scandinavia have achieved more equal representation. So how useful are quotas? Does religion play a role? How can gender parity be seen not just as a rights issue but something smarter for policymaking, the economy, and the health of the country?

In the Spiel, putting a dollar value on the election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.