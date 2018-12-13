To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss Michael Cohen’s sentencing, the search for America’s next White House chief of staff, and Trump’s threat to shut down the government over border wall funding.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon and Miriam Krinsky for the New York Times: “There’s a Wave of New Prosecutors. And They Mean Justice.”

“An Old Story” by Tracy K. Smith

Beowulf: A New Verse Translation by Seamus Heaney

“Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard” by Thomas Gray

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: A 1932 doctor’s note prescribing that Winston Churchill drink alcohol when visiting the United States during prohibition.

Emily: Michael Harriot for the Root: Confronted by Black Lives Matter Activist, Tennessee Governor Says He’s Considering Clemency for Cyntoia Brown; Michael Gold and Ashley Southall for the New York Times: “Charges Dropped Against Brooklyn Mother Who Had Baby Ripped from Her Arms by Police”

David: The Cube Rule of Food Identification

Listener chatter from Daniel Freel @freelphoto: Rare Film of Monet, Renoir, Rodin, and Degas

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts share some favorite poems.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.