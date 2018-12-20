To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the bipartisan criminal justice reform bill, Michael Flynn’s legal troubles, and new revelations about Russian trolling and Facebook’s privacy violations.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• RAND Corp. report: “Evaluating the Effectiveness of Correctional Education: A Meta-Analysis of Programs That Provide Education to Incarcerated Adults”

• Steven M. Teles and David Dagan for the New America Foundation: “How Conservatives Turned Against Mass Incarceration”

• Jennifer Rubin for the Washington Post: “What the Criminal-Justice Reform Bill Tells Us About Congress”

• Sadie Gurman and Aruna Viswanatha for the Wall Street Journal: “Trump’s Attorney General Pick Criticized an Aspect of Mueller Probe in Memo to Justice Department”

• Scott Shane and Sheera Frenkel for the New York Times: “Russian 2016 Influence Operation Targeted African-Americans on Social Media”

• Gabriel J.X. Dance, Michael LaForgia and Nicholas Confessore for the New York Times: “As Facebook Raised a Privacy Wall, It Carved an Opening for Tech Giants”

• Scott Shane and Alan Blinder for the New York Times: “Secret Experiment in Alabama Senate Race Imitated Russian Tactics”

• John Sides, Michael Tesler, and Lynn Vavrek: Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Battle for the Meaning of America



• Masha Gessen for the New Yorker: “Why the Russian Influence Campaign Remains So Hard to Understand”

• Video: “LeBron James Gave the Perfect Advice to His Son Bryce After a Bad Shooting game”

• Andrea Diaz for CNN: “George H.W. Bush Secretly Sponsored a Filipino Child for 10 Years. Read Some of the Letters They Sent Each Other”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: Amelia Earhart’s highly unsentimental prenuptial letter to her fiancé



• Emily: Margot Sanger-Katz for the New York Times: “Set It and Forget It: How Better Contraception Could Be a Key to Reducing Poverty”

• David: Big Pixel’s ultra-high-resolution picture of Shanghai and a viral video of a bat trapped in an Irish home

• Listener chatter from Ginny Boynton: Emily Mills for the Akron Beacon Journal: “Stow Group Wipes Out $9,000 in School Lunch Debt in Five Days”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss “My Dad’s Friendship With Charles Barkley” by Shirley Wang.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.