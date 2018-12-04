Civil disobedience: Pat Maginnis may be the most important pro-choice activist you’ve never heard of. In the ’60s, she distributed information about abortion—and talked openly about her own—on the streets of San Francisco, flouting both California law and the more moderate efforts of other abortion reformers. Read Lili Loofbourow’s cover story on the “unlikely avatar of female rage.”

Let them in: About 500 Yemeni refugees have made their way into South Korea, and just this has been enough to catalyze wide-scale protest from the citizenry and exclusion by the government. Why would South Korea, a country that is itself historically familiar with the pain and adjustment of mass displacement, react so harshly? Stephen K. Hirst analyzes.

Change is coming: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has already made a name for himself as a determined criminal justice reformer, taking bolder steps than most prosecutors around the country. Maura Quint examines his latest move: reducing the overcharging of murder cases.

The Net: It only took multiple decades, but Hollywood has finally captured the internet’s mise-en-scène, according to Inkoo Kang. She looks through the lens of four 2018 films in order to understand how movies have “successfully dramatized and illuminated how the web has transformed our relationships to ourselves and each other.”

For fun: Stop fawning over that picture of Sully.

Get over it,

Nitish