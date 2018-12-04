Listen to The Gist:

On The Gist, in doing less than his son did in the Middle East, George H.W. Bush did better.

In the interview, Wild Wild Country was one of the year’s most riveting documentaries. But one of its sources, journalist Les Zaitz, argues that it pulls punches on the cult that overtook a small town in Oregon, committed the biggest bioterror attack in American history, and had designs to assassinate its critics.

In the Spiel, taking stock of George H.W. Bush’s legacy.

Email: thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.