Trump Tweets “NO COLLUSION” Morning After Filings Detail Russia Contacts

President Donald Trump smiles during the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference on December 07, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to imply there was nothing for him to worry about in court filings that more than ever clearly laid out his campaign’s contacts with Russia and implicated the commander in chief to a federal crime. But the president pushed an alternate, all-caps version of reality Saturday morning: “AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION!” the president tweeted.

AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

A filing Friday from special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, however, made clear how prosecutors believe Russia and the Trump campaign had lots of contact. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, said Trump was well aware of his efforts to build ties with Russia’s government. The document even details how Cohen spoke to a Russian national claiming he wanted to offer “political synergy” with the Trump campaign. And that’s without considering the other court filings that clearly connect Trump to a federal crime, saying he was well aware of Cohen arranging secret payments to keep potential sex scandals at bay during the presidential campaign.

The documents didn’t quite accuse the president of committing a crime, but came pretty close. “The filings laid bare the most direct evidence to date linking Mr. Trump to potentially criminal conduct, and added to an already substantial case that Russia was seeking to sway the 2016 election in his favor,” summarizes the New York Times. But Trump wants his followers to believe the whole investigation was pointless. Shortly after the documents were filed Friday Trump said it “Totally clears the President.”

Totally clears the President. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, Trump took out his anger on his French counterpart and wrote, without citing any evidence, that protesters in Paris were chanting “We Want Trump!”

The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting “We Want Trump!” Love France. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018