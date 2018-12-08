To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Get More Amicus Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Amicus Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts﻿.

A very packed show. All the Mueller moves with Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, now a Fellow in Criminal Justice at Pace Law School. Plus Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Riyaz Kanji, an attorney for the Creek Nation, to explore the fascinating questions and disgraceful history involved in Carpenter v. Murphy, a case argued by Kanji before the Supreme Court last week that started with a murder and now involves questions of sovereignty over 3 million acres in Oklahoma.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.