Mapping the Mueller Investigation, and Mapping Native Lands

Mimi Rocah draws a legal map of the special counsel’s investigation, dotted with “buckets of criminality,” plus a look inside the arguments about whether half of Oklahoma is a Native American Reservation.

A very packed show. All the Mueller moves with Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, now a Fellow in Criminal Justice at Pace Law School. Plus Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Riyaz Kanji, an attorney for the Creek Nation, to explore the fascinating questions and disgraceful history involved in Carpenter v. Murphy, a case argued by Kanji before the Supreme Court last week that started with a murder and now involves questions of sovereignty over 3 million acres in Oklahoma.

