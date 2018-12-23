Mulvaney: “Very Possible” Government Shutdown Will Last Into 2019

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, April 18, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s incoming acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is not holding his breath for a quick resolution that could lead the government to reopen quickly. “It’s very possible that the shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress,” Mulvaney said on Fox News Sunday during the second day of the shutdown that so far has no end in sight. Although there had been a bit of negotiation and back-and-forth over the past few days, “I don’t think things are going to move very quickly here the next couple of days,” Mulvaney said.

Mick Mulvaney tells Chris he thinks the shutdown will go past the 28th #FNS pic.twitter.com/bAXzGmOy1s — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 23, 2018

In an interview with ABC’s This Week, Mulvaney made sure to emphasize that Trump remained determined to obtain wall funding from Congress. “The president’s not going to not accept money for a border wall. Now, what one people call a wall and another person might call a fence,” he said. But Mulvaney did note Trump is willing to accept less than his initial demand for $5 billion. The latest White House offer was $2.5 billion for border security, including new fencing, a Democratic aide told the Washington Post.

In one portion of the interview, Mulvaney seemed to try to downplay the importance of the wall, only to have Trump contradict him quickly on Twitter. “The president has made it very clear, however, that he is willing to discuss a larger immigration solution,” Mulvaney said. “The wall does not solve all of our problems. A border fence does not solve all of our problems, because so many of our laws are broken.” Trump, however, took to Twitter to tout the importance of having “a Wall or Barrier” at the border. “Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works!” Trump wrote.

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney says President Trump "has made it very clear" that he is "willing to discuss a larger immigration solution."



"The wall doesn't solve all of our problems. A border fence does not solve all of our problems," he adds https://t.co/zenxCZOLLW #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/lAr3Om4D1t — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 23, 2018

The only way to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier. Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Democrats for now appear to be holding strong on opposing the president’s demands with Sen. Chris Coons saying on CBS that the president simply won’t get the $5 billion for a wall that he is demanding. “There is frankly no path towards his getting five billion dollars in American taxpayer money to meet his campaign promise of a big, beautiful wall with Mexico,” the senator from Delaware said. “There is a path towards our responsibly appropriating about $1.3 billion for border security.”