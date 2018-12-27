Michelle Obama Ends Hillary Clinton’s 17-Year Streak as Most Admired Woman in U.S.

Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama embrace during a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Oct. 27, 2016. Alex Wong/Getty Images

After 17 years, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is no longer the woman that Americans admire the most. This year, the honor went to former first lady Michelle Obama, according to an annual Gallup poll. Michelle Obama, who is currently touring the country as part of a hugely successful book tour, had come in second to Clinton in the Gallup poll three times. But now it wasn’t even close.

When pollsters asked Americans an open-ended question to name the women living anywhere in the world that they admire the most, 15 percent mentioned Michelle Obama. Oprah Winfrey came a distant second with 5 percent, followed by Hillary Clinton and Melania Trump, who tied at 4 percent. Both Clinton and Winfrey have a long history of appearing among the top 10 most admired women. Winfrey has appeared in the list 31 times, while Clinton has made it 27 times. But while Winfrey has never come out on top of the list, Clinton has done so a whopping 22 times, which is “more than any other man or woman,” notes Gallup.

When it comes to the men that Americans admire, there are no big surprises. President Barack Obama was the most admired man in 2018—for the 11th consecutive year—with 19 percent. President Donald Trump comes in second place for the fourth year in a row with 13 percent. Former President George W. Bush was in a distant third place with 2 percent, which ties him with Pope Francis.