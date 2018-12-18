Former Top-Ranking Security Official in U.S. Admits Under Withering Questioning That He Knew Lying to the FBI Is Bad

Individuals with flexible work schedules gather outside federal court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In late 2017, former national security adviser Michael Flynn agreed to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his phone calls with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 presidential transition period.

The obvious explanation for why Flynn lied is that he was trying to cover up the fact that he and other Trump officials, possibly including Trump himself, had undermined the Obama administration’s imposition of economic sanctions against Russia while Obama was still in power—a move that could have been part of a quid pro quo with the enemy state that had just helped Trump win the election. A rich vein of right-wing commentary, however, has since suggested that what really happened is that the FBI Deep State tricked and entrapped Flynn into a slight misstep of memory so that unscrupulous thugs like James Comey and Robert Mueller could blackmail him into denouncing our great President. Figures like Fox News talking head Jeanine Pirro and conspiracy enthusiast Jack Posobiec had even convinced themselves that federal judge Emmet Sullivan might toss Flynn’s case out of court when he appeared for sentencing Tuesday morning:

When Flynn gets released on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/ng7hb7z2Am — Jack Posobiec ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JackPosobiec) December 16, 2018

That theory took a hit when documents unsealed Monday indicated that Flynn’s lies to FBI agents were actually quite extensive—that he didn’t just deny speaking to Kislyak about sanctions, but in fact created an entire false cover story (which is apparently disproven by confidential phone intercepts and other documents) about not having known that sanctions were a pressing U.S.-Russia issue at all.

The theory took an even bigger hit Tuesday when Flynn appeared in court and Sullivan asked him and his lawyers directly about suggestions, made not just by right-wing pundits but by Flynn’s own lawyers in a request for sentencing leniency, that he had been mistreated by the FBI because its agents didn’t instruct him to have a lawyer present for his interview or warn him that lying to federal investigators is a crime.

Sullivan now asks Flynn's attorney if he believes his client was entrapped by the FBI.



"No, your honor," says the lawyer. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 18, 2018

Sullivan asks Flynn if he was aware that lying to the FBI was illegal.



"I was aware," Flynn says.



He is NOT taking Sullivan's offer to withdraw his guilty plea. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 18, 2018

Sullivan asks Flynn if he wishes to challenge the circumstances under which he was interviewed.



Flynn says NO. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 18, 2018

Sullivan went on to note that Flynn has also admitted to lying about working as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government in 2016. “Arguably, you sold your country out” said the judge, who added that he felt “disgust” and “disdain” regarding Flynn’s lies to investigators.

So, it didn’t go great for Flynn, to the extent that the judge offered him the chance to delay sentencing further in order to, essentially, continue earning brownie points by cooperating further in the federal investigation into Turkey’s covert influence campaign. (Mueller’s team had actually suggested a sentence that didn’t include jail time, but Judge Sullivan didn’t appear eager to be so lenient.) Flynn, after conferring with his lawyers, agreed to the delay; he’s due in court again on March 13.