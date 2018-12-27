Michael Cohen’s Cellphone Was Reportedly Near Prague at Time of Alleged Russia Meeting

Michael Cohen leaves U.S. Federal Court in New York on Dec. 12. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

In a small development that could have potentially huge implications, four sources tell McClatchy that Michael Cohen’s cellphone appears to have been briefly around Prague in late summer of 2016. That was at the height of the presidential campaign and around the same time when President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer allegedly met with Russian officials there. That at least was a key contention of the infamous dossier by former British spy Michael Steele that detailed the supposed collusion between Trump and the Kremlin. The dossier claimed Cohen met with Russian officials in Prague to try to limit the information that could be made public of Kremlin’s ties to Trump.

According to McClatchy, the cellphone signal is not the only thing that suggests Cohen was indeed in or near Prague. During late August or early September, an Eastern European intelligence agency was eavesdropping on a conversation among Russians in which one said that Cohen was in Prague. All this information has been shared with special counsel Robert Mueller.

These revelations are particularly significant because Cohen has long denied he had ever been to Prague and his lawyer, Lanny Davis, categorically denied the claim earlier this month. “Never, never in Prague,” Davis said in a television interview. “Never ever in Prague,” Davis continued when he was pressed on the issue. “And the reason, just to let your viewers know what we’re talking about, is that the dossier, the so-called dossier, mentions his name 14 times. One of which is a meeting with Russians in Prague. 14 times. False.”

Cohen also vehemently denied a visit to Prague and even criticized McClatchy for an earlier story that claimed Mueller had obtained evidence that Cohen had traveled to Prague, although it did not detail that evidence. “Bad reporting, bad information and bad story,” Cohen wrote on Twitter in April. “No matter how many times or ways they write it, I have never been to Prague.”

Bad reporting, bad information and bad story by same reporter Peter Stone @McClatchyDC. No matter how many times or ways they write it, I have never been to Prague. I was in LA with my son. Proven! https://t.co/ra7nwjUA0X — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) April 14, 2018

If McClatchy’s information is correct it could show that Cohen was lying all along. But there is also a possibility that Cohen is telling the truth and McClatchy’s report is correct. After all, Cohen has always specifically said he never went to Prague itself, but McClatchy’s report leaves open the possibility that Trump’s former lawyer was “in or near Prague.”