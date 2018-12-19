The tragedy continues: Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old Guatemalan, sought asylum in the U.S. with her father and died during the journey. To prevent such deaths, the Mexican government has put forth an ambitious plan for the development of Central America’s Northern Triangle, a sort of Marshall Plan for the region, and has tried to get the U.S. to sign on. President Trump’s reluctance to do so shows the hypocrisy and callousness of his immigration policy, León Krauze writes.

Last words: Many thought that a Michigan priest’s funeral homily for Maison Hullibarger, a teen who died by suicide, was cruel and needlessly critical. But, Ruth Graham explains, the backlash to the priest’s remarks ignores key elements of Catholic tradition and pedagogy, illustrating the larger “tension between pulpit and pew.”

A history of violence: Anna Burns’ Milkman has been called “one of the oddest, most impenetrable novels ever to win the Man Booker Prize.” Set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, it unfolds in long, exhaustive sentences and eschews proper nouns (characters are “maybe-boyfriend,” “Somebody McSomebody”; places “over the border,” “over the water”). But don’t be deterred by its “supposed difficulty,” Mark O’Connell writes; the novel’s opacity beautifully illustrates the complexity of the community’s oppression.

Are you on Co–Star? On this month’s edition of the Outward podcast, Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and Brandon Tensley discuss the way LGBTQ folx find religion, spirituality, and queer magic. They also talk about astrology and Enneagrams with producer Daniel Schroeder, who is such a Virgo sun on the Leo cusp.

