Justice Department ethics officials have told acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker that he does not need to recuse himself from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, CNN reported Thursday.

The recommendation comes despite Whitaker’s track record of sharply criticizing the investigation. Writing for CNN in November, Whitaker called for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to order a limit to the scope of the investigation, warning that it was “dangerously close” to crossing a “red line.” He has tweeted repeatedly that Mueller (or, the “Mueller lynch mob,” as he put it once) should stop. And as a legal commentator on CNN, he said in 2017 that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions should be replaced by someone who would not fire Mueller but “reduce…his budget to so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt.” Given his clear position on the matter, some thought ethics officials would advise Whitaker (who served as Sessions’ chief of staff) to follow Sessions’ lead and recuse himself.

If Whitaker, who has never indicated he intended to recuse himself, stays true to his past statements, his broad power over the investigation could threaten Robert Mueller’s ability to pursue new leads or efficiently wrap up those already investigated. While before the midterms it had been reported that Mueller’s team was close to wrapping up its investigation, more recent speculation, factoring in the spate of recent plea deals, suggests it could go on a while longer.

According to CNN, Whitaker has been in contact with ethics officials at the department since his appointment in November. In the meantime, Democrats have challenged Whitaker’s appointment, arguing that Trump misinterpreted the Federal Vacancies Reform Act in appointing him, and that Rosenstein should actually be the acting attorney general, under the law. Rosenstein’s office, which oversaw the investigation during Sessions’ time in office, is still managing the investigation on a day-to-day basis, according to CNN.

In December, Trump announced he had nominated William Barr to be the next attorney general. Barr has proven a less controversial choice than Whitaker, but he, like Whitaker, has consistently voiced opinions that please the president. He has criticized Mueller for hiring Democratic prosecutors, defended the president’s decision to fire James Comey from the FBI, and called for an investigation into Hillary Clinton over a uranium mining deal. If Barr is confirmed by Congress, he will oversee the Mueller investigation.