Maria Butina in a police booking photo released by the Alexandria, Virginia sheriff’s office in August. Alexandria Sheriff’s Office/Handout via Reuters

In July, a Russian woman named Maria Butina was indicted for what the FBI described as a successful effort to “infiltrate” the National Rifle Association and Republican Party on behalf of the Russian state. Butina had lived and worked in the U.S. under her real name, engaging in activities you might describe as networking and informal lobbying, and didn’t hide her past connections to the Russian government. The feds, however, alleged that she broke the law by not formally registering as a foreign agent and implied that she may have specifically worked on the behalf of Russian intelligence services. It wasn’t clear when Butina was indicted, however, whether she was believed to have actually done anything more nefarious than cultivating relationships between American right-wingers and Russian nationalists; it also wasn’t clear whether her work had any specific connection to Russia’s pro-Trump hacking and propaganda campaign in 2016.

On Monday, a new court filing implied that Butina has reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty … but we still don’t know exactly what she’s going to plead guilty to, whether she’s cooperating with any federal investigations, or whether her case has anything to do with Trump. All we know is that the agreement exists and that lawyers are due in court Wednesday to discuss it:

Lawyers for the US Attorney in Washington DC and accused Russian agent Maria Butina have "resolved this matter," and are asking a judge to set a hearing for a plea, they report in a new court filing. — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) December 10, 2018

Just in: Change of plea hearing set for Weds., Dec. 12 at 3:15pm https://t.co/AdXmeM2BQC — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) December 10, 2018

So … see you Wednesday!