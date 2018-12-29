To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Get More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Trumpcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
León Krauze talks to Scott Detrow, NPR congressional correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast, about the Democratic presidential hopefuls for 2020. Why are there so many potential candidates? Who really has a chance?
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast produced by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Maria Elena Ochoa.