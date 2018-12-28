Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, why do daily news podcasts think they can take off for the holidays?

In the interview, journalist Priska Neely has been writing about the rates of black infant mortality and why they’re so much higher than American infant mortality rates overall. She joins us today to discuss the possible reasons, including community support systems, health care–related problems, and how racism factors into it all.

In the Spiel, Donald Trump visits Iraq and says a lot.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.