A martyr or an idiot? When missionary John Allen Chau was killed last month trying to make contact with an isolated tribe on a remote Indian island, writes Ruth Graham, public reaction was swift and judgmental: He’s been called an “asshole,” a “failed colonizer,” and an “American dickhead.” But Chau was acting out one of evangelical Christianity’s highest imperatives, so how have Christians responded?

Un-Goop: Like Gwyneth Paltrow, supermodel Chrissy Teigen has been busy building a lifestyle empire full of cookbooks, kitchen goods, and cosmetics. But, Shannon Palus explains, unlike the Goop universe, Teigen’s “Cravings” aren’t trying to sell a phony sense of “wellness.”

In the mood for love: Moonlight director Barry Jenkins does it again with the luminous, intimate If Beale Street Could Talk, the first English-language film adaptation of James Baldwin’s writing. Inkoo Kang says it “crackles with rage” at racial injustice—and is “one of the most distinctive love stories in recent memory.”

What took so long? Gregg Berhalter, the new coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team, may be the right man for the job. He may even bring style and vision to a team that has severely lacked it. But the 418 days it took to hire him were a massive missed opportunity, according to Eric Betts.

