Out in the open: 2018 was a year full of heinous men doing, and often getting away with, heinous things. And yet, revelations about Jeffrey Epstein, who raped and trafficked underage girls, and the cushy deal he got from then–U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta still managed to shock us. It’s a reminder of the sick inner workings of male in-groups, but it also offers hope that open secrets will no longer go ignored, writes Lili Loofbourow.

Compelled speech: A lawsuit likely bound for the U.S. Supreme Court imperils Seattle’s innovative Democracy Voucher Program, which gave every voter $100 to contribute to political candidates. Mark Joseph Stern explains how the court’s anti-labor ruling in Janus could be used to chip away at public campaign financing.

Risk assessment: The First Step Act, the federal prison reform bill President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday, is an important effort to ease mass incarceration in the U.S. But its use of an algorithm to determine prisoners’ likelihood to re-offend must be monitored closely, and more evidence and safeguards are needed, writes legal scholar Brandon L. Garrett.

Lost horizon: Jon Lomberg, who worked with Carl Sagan on historic interstellar-message projects like the Voyager Golden Records, is not happy with NASA’s current efforts. He explains why New Horizons, a wandering spacecraft that contains various U.S.-based paraphernalia, will provide a disappointingly narrow view of Earth to any potential extraterrestrials who may come upon it.

For fun: Vice has a post-credits scene?

