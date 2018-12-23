Indonesia Tsunami Kills More Than 200 Without Warning After Volcanic Eruption

Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra on December 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami. FERDI AWED/Getty Images

A ferocious tsunami killed at least 222 people and injured at least 843 on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra Saturday night, apparently caused by the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait. The eruption is believed to have triggered a series of underwater landslides that then sparked the tsunami that struck almost without warning during a busy holiday weekend. Experts believe the tsunami may have been particularly deadly because it struck at a time when there was an abnormally high tide due to the full moon. The death toll is expected to rise because rescue workers have not been able to reach some of the hardest-hit areas.

Jumlah korban dan kerusakan akibat tsunami di Selat Sunda per 23/12/2018 pukul 16.00 WIB tercatat 222 orang meninggal dunia, 843 orang luka-luka & 28 orang hilang. Kerusakan fisik: 556 unit rumah rusak, 9 unit hotel rusak berat, 60 warung kuliner rusak, 350 kapal-perahu rusak. pic.twitter.com/7esz00fnD7 — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 23, 2018

The unexpected nature of the tsunami becomes evident in video that shows how the tsunami hit as the Indonesian pop band Seventeen was performing on the beach under a tent. Just as the band appeared ready to launch into another song, a massive wave destroyed the stage. The band’s bass player, guitarist, and road manager were all found dead while two other band members remained missing. “The water washed away the stage which was located very close to the sea,” the band said in a statement. “The water rose and dragged away everyone at the location. We have lost loved ones, including our bassist and manager … and others are missing.” Authorities are warning people to stay away from the coast due to fears of another tsunami.

The area that appears to have been worst affected by the tsunami was the Pandeglang region of Java’s Banten province, where there are several popular beaches. At least nine hotels, not to mention hundreds of homes, suffered heavy damage due to the waves. The tsunami struck nearly 14 years to the date of the massive tsunami off Sumatra island that hit on Dec. 26, 2004 and killed more than 200,000 people.

Must have been a nice hotel once #tsunami pic.twitter.com/999aOPihJh — David Lipson (@davidlipson) December 23, 2018