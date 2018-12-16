Giuliani Dismisses Possibility of Trump Sit-Down Mueller Interview: “Over My Dead Body”

Rudy Giuliani is interviewed on Fox News Sunday on December 16, 2018. Screenshot/Fox News Sunday

President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a very contentious interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace this week in which the former mayor repeatedly tied himself in knots trying to defend his client. Near the end of the often-biting back-and-forth, Giuliani said that Trump will sit down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller “over my dead body.”

That statement came after Giuliani tried to joke about Wallace’s question on whether Mueller continued to be interested in a sit-down interview with the president. “Yes, there are several unpaid parking tickets back in 1986-87 that haven’t been explained,” Giuliani said, evidently proud of himself for the joke. Wallace seemingly couldn’t believe the president’s lawyer was joking about such a serious matter: “Seriously?” Wallace asked. “Is the special counsel—does he want to interview with the president. At which point Giuliani replied, “Yeah good luck.” The former mayor went on to say that “after what they did to Flynn,” in reference to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, he wouldn’t allow that to happen. “Over my dead body,” Giuliani replied when Wallace pressed, asking whether he was saying an interview wouldn’t be possible. “But you know, I could be dead.”

On Fox, Giuliani didn’t respond directly when Wallace pressed on whether the special counsel had actually asked for the sit-down interview. Instead Giuliani insisted on the point that he was “disgusted with the tactics they have used in this case.” But on ABC, Giuliani said he was “not allowed” to say whether there were ongoing talks with the special counsel about an interview. “The agreement we had did contemplate that there’d be a period of time after the questions that we would have a discussion about whether there should be any further questions. So I’m not saying we are or we aren’t, but that’s in the agreement,” Giuliani said.

.@GStephanopoulos: "Is it still possible the president's going to talk to Robert Mueller?"



Rudy Giuliani: "All I can tell you is the agreement contemplates our having discussions if there are any further follow-ups or questions" https://t.co/7XzYDoD43L #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/OqoCZpG1j2 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 16, 2018

The interview with Giuliani on Fox News Sunday is really worth watching in full because it shows an exasperated Wallace trying to get the president’s lawyer to give straightforward answers to questions. “I’m asking you for the truth, sir,” Wallace says at one point of the interview.