Bush to Lie in State at U.S. Capitol for Two Days Before Funeral at National Cathedral

Flowers are left at the base of a statue of President George H.W. Bush on the campus of Texas A&M University outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center on December 1, 2018 in College Station, Texas. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A detailed schedule of the funeral and memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush has been released and detailed how much of next week will be dedicated to the former commander in chief who died late Friday night aged 94.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will attend the funeral that will take place at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday. First though, Trump announced he will be sending one of the Boeing 747s that serves as Air Force One to Houston to transport Bush’s remains to D.C. Lawmakers from both the House and Senate will attend an arrival ceremony that will be held at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. Bush’s remains will then lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda and the public will be able to pay its respects from 7:30 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Following the funeral at the National Cathedral, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the 41st president’s remains will travel back from Joint Base Andrews military facility in Maryland to Houston, where the former president will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. A Second service will take place there on Thursday before Bush’s casket will be taken by train to College Station, Texas, where the former president will be interred at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum on the grounds of Texas A&M University. The former president will be buried alongside his wife Barbara and daughter Robin. Barbara Bush died in April, whereas Robin died in 1953 when she was three.

Trump declared that Wednesday will be a national day of mourning and he signed an executive order directing federal offices to close on that day “as a mark of respect” for the former president. Tradition dictates that financial markets also close on national days of mourning. The funeral had already been carefully planned in advanced well before Bush’s death. “This state funeral is a culmination of years of planning and rehearsal to ensure the support the military renders President Bush is nothing less than a first-class tribute,” said Major General Michael L. Howard, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region commanding general.