On The Gist, the GOP isn’t overtly racist. But it once was.

In the interview, Liz Holtzman was the youngest woman to be elected to the House of Representatives, and she did it in 1973. She also served as a member of the House Judiciary Committee as they held impeachment hearings for Richard Nixon. In her new book, The Case For Impeaching Trump, she explains what exactly is required to impeach a president and why Trump’s actions might have already justified those proceedings.

In the Spiel, it’s time to award the last Lobstar of 2018.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.