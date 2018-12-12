Flynn Asks Court for No Jail Time, Adds New Details About Extent of Cooperation with Mueller

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn following a hearing July 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Lawyers for Michael Flynn asked a federal judge Tuesday to sentence the former Trump National Security Adviser to probation, allowing Flynn to avoid jail time in return for his plea deal with prosecutors. The special counsel recommended little to no time behind bars for Flynn in a court filing last week ahead of Flynn’s Dec. 18th sentencing date. In Mueller’s sentencing memo, prosecutors said the retired Army lieutenant general provided “substantial assistance” and “deserves credit for accepting responsibility in a timely fashion and substantially assisting the government.” The prosecutors’ memo said Flynn sat with investigators for 19 interviews, but didn’t elaborate on the tone and substance of Flynn’s input into the Russia investigation. Flynn’s lawyers, however, in making the case for their client to receive leniency from the court, added new details about Flynn’s participation.

From Politico:

[Flynn’s] lawyers said he spent about 62 hours and 45 minutes meeting with the government. Flynn also produced thousands of documents for the Justice Department, including materials before he pleaded guilty dealing with his two security companies. He also made five additional document productions to the government after his plea agreement last December.

“As the Government has made clear, his cooperation was not grudging or delayed,” Flynn’s lawyers wrote. “Rather, it preceded his guilty plea or any threatened indictment and began very shortly after he was first contacted for assistance by the Special Counsel’s Office.” Flynn’s attorneys asked the court for a sentence of no more than a year of probation and 200 hours of community service. Flynn is expected to receive a sentence from zero to six months for pleading guilty to a single felony count of making false statements.