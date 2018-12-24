Trumpcast

Explaining Trump to Young Adults

We chat with the author of the Trump YA biography Unpresidented.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Martha Brockenbrough, author of the YA book Unpresidented, about breaking down the story of Donald Trump, his bullying, and his ancestry. It includes forays into the letter Friedrich Trump wrote to the prince regent of Bavaria in 1905 to keep from being deported, the Trump family’s history with real estate, Woody Guthrie’s anti-Trump song, and the powerful influence of Roy Cohn.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Podcasts