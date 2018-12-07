The Gist

The Walk of the Town

Matt Green is on a yearslong mission to walk every last street of New York City (which, it turns out, isn’t great for one’s dating life).

On The Gist, is Sherrod Brown annoying?

In the interview, Matt Green is on a yearslong mission to walk all the streets of New York City—and Jeremy Workman filmed him doing many of them for a documentary, The World Before Your Feet. Alongside Workman and executive producer Jesse Eisenberg, Green talks about Staten Island’s ordinary charm, the odd street-naming conventions of Queens, and how a life of perpetual walking makes dating pretty hard.

In the Spiel, PETA.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

