Before news of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s lung surgery broke, Dahlia Lithwick sat down for a revealing conversation with screenwriter Daniel Stiepleman about the RBG biopic he penned, On The Basis of Sex. Stiepleman also happens to be Ginsburg’s nephew, and this episode offers an insider’s view of the most well-known, but not always fully understood, justice on the court.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.