Congress Will Punt the Border Wall Fight Into Next Year

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his counterpart, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, an offer to avert a government shutdown. President Trump would get the $1.6 billion in border security money, including some fencing, that Senate appropriators had agreed to over the summer, plus another billion for the administration to use on other immigration enforcement priorities. It was already a significant walk-back from the president’s demand of $5 billion for a border wall and his pledge in a meeting last week that he would shut down the government—and take the blame—if he didn’t get it.

Democratic leaders rejected McConnell’s offer almost instantly, describing the extra billion as a “slush fund” that Trump, in the words of a senior Senate Democratic aide, could “use for his radical immigration agenda.” The message behind Democrats’ quick dismissal of what amounted to a face-saving measure for Trump was that they had him beat on the wall issue, and Trump, one way or another, would have to come to terms with that.

Congress, at least, will give him a couple more months to dwell it over. On Wednesday morning, McConnell moved Congress into a punt formation, introducing a short-term “continuing resolution” to fund the government at current spending levels through Feb. 8. Both Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi have since said that Democrats would support the extension, and the White House is supposedly amenable to it—which isn’t to say that we should be surprised if Trump tweets a veto threat or two before ultimately signing it.

How will anything be different in February? McConnell, during his weekly press conference Tuesday, tried to argue that this short-term punt would be the “least desirable outcome” for Pelosi.

“If I were in her shoes,” he said, “I would rather not be dealing with this year’s business next year. I would assume her preference would be to roll out the new Democratic agenda by the fresh new Democratic Congress in the early stages. But I think this prevents that.”

It’s McConnell’s job to find some way to spin every development as a win for Republicans, so points for effort. But standing firm against Trump’s wall funding request has been a winning issue for Democrats in December, and it will be again in February. Trump’s comments in last week’s Oval Office meeting with Schumer and Pelosi that he, personally, would accept blame for a shutdown over the wall will still be valid in two months. There’s no statute of limitations on a screw-up of that magnitude. So in February, Pelosi can just pass a funding bill with no additional wall money, proceed with “roll[ing] out the new Democratic agenda by the fresh new Democratic Congress,” and allow Trump and the Republicans to decide once again whether shutting down the government over an unpopular border wall project would be good politics. It isn’t now, and it won’t be then.