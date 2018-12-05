House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi visits the Capitol Rotunda as former U.S. President George H.W. Bush lies in state on Monday in D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The lame-duck song: Democrats won decisive midterms victories in Michigan and Wisconsin—and the Republican administrations currently in charge are attempting to pass bills that would weaken the power of the incoming officeholders. These moves, which have been previously replicated in North Carolina, blatantly undermine the democratic system, as Jamelle Bouie writes.

Take 116: As Democrats gear up to take the House at the top of 2019, they have revealed their first steps—in a sweeping reform bill that is unlikely to ever see the light of the Senate floor, writes Jim Newell. For what purpose? Is it a focus on what the people want, or is it early strategy for 2020? Does the answer even matter?

Tumbling tumbleweeds: Tumblr’s ban of “adult content” on its platform will lead to a sweeping and possibly fatal user exodus, similar to the way LiveJournal was abandoned when it purged a number of sex-themed fandom journals, write Casey Fiesler and Brianna Dym. However, dedicated fandom communities existed before these platforms and will survive them.

“My dad’s a bit of an odd duck”: Read Rachelle Hampton’s interview with incredibly poised 19-year-old Quinn Lewis about her power parents, Michael Lewis and Tabitha Soren. Quinn has insights beyond her years about the trade-offs couples must make to boost each other’s careers and the double standards men and women face as they try to achieve the allusive “work-life balance.”

For fun: Advice for handling a deaf cat.

Quack quack meow,

Dawnthea