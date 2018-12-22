The Gist

The Same Old Mike, Plus The New One

In his one-man show, Mike Birbiglia tells you why procreation is a terrible idea (unless maybe it’s not).

By

The Gist

On The Gist, Donald Trump is to “wall” as zombies are to “braaaains.”

In his Broadway show (The New One) Mike Birbiglia tells you why procreation is a terrible idea, before waxing lyrical on the joys of raising a daughter—it’s complicated; he’s complicated. On The Gist, he spares a thought for how to tip at an Olive Garden, the future of email leaks, and Fox News’ underwhelming Christmas tree.

In the Spiel, abandoning arguments of good (or bad) faith.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

