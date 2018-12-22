Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Donald Trump is to “wall” as zombies are to “braaaains.”

In his Broadway show (The New One) Mike Birbiglia tells you why procreation is a terrible idea, before waxing lyrical on the joys of raising a daughter—it’s complicated; he’s complicated. On The Gist, he spares a thought for how to tip at an Olive Garden, the future of email leaks, and Fox News’ underwhelming Christmas tree.

In the Spiel, abandoning arguments of good (or bad) faith.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.