Dancing FBI Agent Who Accidentally Shot Someone Won’t Face Jail Time

Remember that video that went viral of the FBI agent accidentally shooting someone after doing a backflip on the dance floor at a Denver bar last summer? Well it turns out Chase Bishop won’t face any prison time after pleading guilty Friday to third-degree assault. Instead Bishop was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. “We believe that this agreement strikes an appropriate balance of seeking justice for the victim and ensuring that this type of incident does not happen again,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.

The victim of the gunshot, Tom Reddington, said his life had been turned upside down after that fateful night he was shot in the leg. He lost his job at an Amazon warehouse and has chronic pain. “I have done months of physical therapy,” he said. “I have sought counseling. However, being in public, especially seeing law enforcement with guns, makes me very uncomfortable.”

Despite the consequences, Reddington insisted he didn’t hold any personal grudges against Bishop. “I’ve done stupid things at bars to impress girls, too,” Reddington said. Bishop apologized to Reddington in court. “Mr. Reddington… I’m extremely sorry for everything he’s gone through,” Bishop said. The FBI has not commented on the case, but the Reddington’s lawyer said he had heard the agency fired Bishop shortly after the incident.