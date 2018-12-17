CBS Announces Ex-CEO Les Moonves Will Not Receive $120 Million Severance Package After Dismissal for Sexual Misconduct

Former CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves will be fired for cause, the network’s board announced Monday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

CBS announced Monday it will not pay former CEO Leslie Moonves any of the $120 million severance package included in his contract after he was forced out in September amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment. The network launched an investigation into the allegations about Moonves’ conduct and the broader culture at CBS and determined that the longtime chief executive will be fired for cause after he “misled the company about multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and tried to hide evidence as he made a frenzied attempt to save his legacy and reap a lucrative severance,” the New York Times reports.

The possibility that Moonves—whose conduct looked worse by the day—would receive a golden parachute on the way out of CBS caused outrage. The two law firms hired by CBS to conduct the investigation interviewed 11 of the 17 women who had accused Moonves of misconduct and determined their accounts to be credible. Moonves, through his lawyer, has denied having nonconsensual sexual relationships and said he had cooperated fully with the investigation.

The CBS board met last week to discuss the findings from the investigation and decided there was sufficient evidence to withhold Moonves’ exit payment. “We have determined that there are grounds to terminate for cause, including his willful and material misfeasance, violation of company policies and breach of his employment contract, as well as his willful failure to cooperate fully with the company’s investigation,” the CBS board said in a statement on Monday.