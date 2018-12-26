Border Patrol Orders Medical Checks on All Kids After Death of Second Child

Relatives and friends of the family carry the coffin of Guatemalan seven-year-old Jakelin Caal, who died in a Texas hospital two days after being taken into custody by U.S. border patrol agents, on their way from Raxruha to the cemetery in San Antonio Secortez, both villages in Alta Verapaz Department, 320 km north of Guatemala City, on December 25, 2018. JOHAN ORDONEZ/Getty Images

After the death of the second Guatemalan child while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency has unveiled a series of changes to its policies and how it handles the health care for migrants who have been detained. Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan unveiled the changes following the death of an eight-year-old child, who has been identified as Felipe Gómez Alonzo. Although initial reports said the child had died on Christmas Day, officials now say he died late on Christmas Eve. The death took place a little more than two weeks since another Guatemalan child, Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, died while in the custody of the Border Patrol.

In the most significant shift, authorities will now carry out “secondary medical checks” on all children that are in custody, with a particular focus on children under 10. The agency also said it will request assistance from others in the government to help provide health care for migrants. And Border Patrol will review options to improve transportation to family centers and to deal with “capacity issues” at stations and checkpoints.

McAleenan told CBS the agency needs more resources from Congress to deal with the massive increase of children crossing the border. “We need help from Congress. We need to budget for medical care and mental health care for children in our facilities and I’m committed to improving our conditions, even as we work on the broader problems — border security, and of course solving the issues in our legal framework that are inviting these families and children to make this dangerous journey,” McAleenan said. The Border Patrol facilities are decades old and were designed to house single adult males, and aren’t really set up to deal with the huge number of children who are crossing the border these days.

Late Tuesday, CBP released a timeline of what happened before Felipe died. The series of events began at 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, when an agent “noticed that the child was coughing and appeared to have glossy eyes.” He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a common cold and given Tylenol. Shortly thereafter hospital staff found he had a fever and kept him under observation. But he was released a little more than an hour later with an antibiotic. Later in the night, the boy threw up but his father allegedly rejected further medical assistance. At 10 p.m. agents decided he should go back to the hospital. The boy lost consciousness on his way to the hospital and staff were not able to revive him. He was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Democratic lawmakers criticized the government, saying the recent deaths are a direct result of policies that the Trump administration has imposed on the border. “The Administration’s policy of turning people away from legal ports of entry, otherwise known as metering, is putting families and children in great danger,” The incoming chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Rep. Joaquin Castro, said. “With two deaths that we know about just in the last few weeks, Congress will continue to press the Department of Homeland Security until we get answers to all our questions.”

